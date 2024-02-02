Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero Named Nba All-star

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named to the 2024 NBA All-Star team Thursday, the NBA announced.

Banchero is the ninth ever Magic player to receive this honor , joining Shaquille O’Neal (1993-96), Anfernee Hardaway (1995-98), Tracy McGrady (2001-04), Grant Hill (2001, 2005), Dwight Howard (2007-12), Rashard Lewis (2009), Jameer Nelson (2009) and Nikola Vučević (2019, 2021) and the first since Vučević in 2021.

Banchero was selected as an All-Star reserve, who are selected by the leagues head coaches.

The 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year, Banchero has played and started in all 48 games this season for Orlando, averaging a team-high 23.0 ppg., a team-high 7.0 rpg., a team-high 5.0 apg. and 1.04 stlpg. in a team-high 34.9 minpg.

Banchero was previously named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 26, 2023.

