Local

Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero Named Nba All-star

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Magic Nuggets Basketball Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, right, is defended by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named to the 2024 NBA All-Star team Thursday, the NBA announced.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Banchero is the ninth ever Magic player to receive this honor , joining Shaquille O’Neal (1993-96), Anfernee Hardaway (1995-98), Tracy McGrady (2001-04), Grant Hill (2001, 2005), Dwight Howard (2007-12), Rashard Lewis (2009), Jameer Nelson (2009) and Nikola Vučević (2019, 2021) and the first since Vučević in 2021.

Banchero was selected as an All-Star reserve, who are selected by the leagues head coaches.

Read: FHP: 3 killed, 1 critical after crash involving stolen Marion County patrol car, pickup truck

The 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year, Banchero has played and started in all 48 games this season for Orlando, averaging a team-high 23.0 ppg., a team-high 7.0 rpg., a team-high 5.0 apg. and 1.04 stlpg. in a team-high 34.9 minpg.

Banchero was previously named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 26, 2023.

Read: Expect some cold mornings ahead; see when showers return

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

Most Read