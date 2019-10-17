Orlando man finds himself in slithery situation as python curls up in his car

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man found an unexpected visitor Thursday morning. 🐍
Related Headlines
Bill Siemon said he found a large python curled up in the wheel well of his car.
Siemon said the python slithered out, but then shortly afterward, it slithered back in.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
He called the fire department, but firefighters said the snake was "big" and left, Siemon said.
Channel 9 reporter Steve Barrett arrived at the Conway home and tried to remove the python with his hands, but to no avail.
Watch: UCF uses high-tech camera to combat python invasion
It was a slithery situation, but eventually, the python came out on its own.
WFTV.com is working to find out what will happen to the python.
Watch Steve Barrett's video of the python below:
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}