Orlando man finds himself in slithery situation as python curls up in his car

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man found an unexpected visitor Thursday morning. 🐍

     

    Bill Siemon said he found a large python curled up in the wheel well of his car.

     

    Siemon said the python slithered out, but then shortly afterward, it slithered back in.

     

    He called the fire department, but firefighters said the snake was "big" and left, Siemon said.

     

    Channel 9 reporter Steve Barrett arrived at the Conway home and tried to remove the python with his hands, but to no avail.

     

    It was a slithery situation, but eventually, the python came out on its own.

     

    WFTV.com is working to find out what will happen to the python.

     

