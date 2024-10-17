Orlando man indicted for arson resulting in an injury at Inter&Co Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man was indicted with arson of a building that led to personal injuries, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida.

37-year-old Giovanni Isai Ramirez Reyes was in attendance at the Orlando City Soccer Club match on February 24, 2024, when Reyes lit two flares and threw them into the crowd.

The flares produced a larger fire that damaged the stadium and caused burns to a child attending the match.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Orlando Police Department, and the Orlando Fire Department investigated this case.

Reyes faces a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years, up to 40 years, in federal prison.

