WATCH: SUV slams into Kissimmee-area home, causes major damage

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained dramatic home surveillance video of an SUV slamming into a house near Kissimmee.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday along Neptune Road near Kings Highway.

The crash caused major damage to the home, punching a hole right through the brick exterior.

The white Ford Explorer came to rest partially inside of the home.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver and passengers then walked off from the crash site.

Troopers said by watching the homeowner’s surveillance footage, they determined that all five occupants left the scene.

The passengers climbed out of the SUV through its sunroof, FHP said.

Investigators said an Osceola County sheriff’s deputy later caught up with the driver and passengers along nearby Avlia Street.

In an arrest report released by FHP, troopers identified the Explorer’s driver as Tharyana Guzman, 28, of Orlando.

In that report, Guzman denied ever being inside of the SUV, despite investigators insisting they witnessed her on surveillance video.

FHP said Guzman was treated for an injury to her eye and then booked into the Osceola County jail.

Her charges include leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving with a suspended license.

Tharyana Guzman booking photo Source: Osceola County Sheriff's Office

