Polk County deputies say 157 arrested after human trafficking investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said they have arrested 157 people after a human trafficking investigation.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference on Thursday to provide more details on the arrests.

Watch Judd’s full news conference here:

Deputies said the arrests are connected to a five-day-long multi-agency undercover investigation called “Operation Autumn Sweep.”

Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial set for May

Investigators said of those arrested, including 25 who are in the country illegally, are facing charges related to the solicitation of prostitution.

Deputies said four victims of human trafficking were also identified and offered services, and one suspect was charged with felony human trafficking.

Read: New bipartisan bill aims to expand human trafficking awareness training for employees

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group