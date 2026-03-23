Orlando metro area sees slight decrease in gas prices

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Central Florida are around $3.94 per gallon as of March 23, with AAA data showing the Orlando metro area averaging $3.942.

The current prices show a slight decrease in Florida’s statewide average over the weekend, dropping to $3.934 per gallon from $3.950 on Friday.

While prices have dipped recently, experts warn that the market may remain volatile.

Marion County’s regular gasoline prices are currently the highest in the area, averaging $3.98 per gallon. This is nearly 4 cents more than the regional average reported in the Orlando metro area.

In contrast, Lake County and the Melbourne-Titusville metro area have some of the lowest regional averages in Central Florida. The Melbourne-Titusville area reports regular unleaded gas at $3.928 per gallon.

Other parts of the region have prices between local highs and lows. The average for regular gas in Daytona Beach is $3.962 per gallon, and in Lakeland-Winter Haven, it’s $3.936.

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