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Orlando metro area sees slight decrease in gas prices

Gas prices in Central Florida are currently averaging $3.94 per gallon, with Marion County having the highest prices and Melbourne-Titusville having the lowest.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Gas Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 09: Brie Olootu pumps gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices are breaching record highs as demand increases and supply fails to keep up. There are now over 10 states where the average price of gasoline is $5 a gallon or higher. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Central Florida are around $3.94 per gallon as of March 23, with AAA data showing the Orlando metro area averaging $3.942.

The current prices show a slight decrease in Florida’s statewide average over the weekend, dropping to $3.934 per gallon from $3.950 on Friday.

While prices have dipped recently, experts warn that the market may remain volatile.

Marion County’s regular gasoline prices are currently the highest in the area, averaging $3.98 per gallon. This is nearly 4 cents more than the regional average reported in the Orlando metro area.

In contrast, Lake County and the Melbourne-Titusville metro area have some of the lowest regional averages in Central Florida. The Melbourne-Titusville area reports regular unleaded gas at $3.928 per gallon.

Other parts of the region have prices between local highs and lows. The average for regular gas in Daytona Beach is $3.962 per gallon, and in Lakeland-Winter Haven, it’s $3.936.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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