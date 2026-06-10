Orlando to Newark flight route ranked among worst for long delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new analysis ranks one Orlando flight route among the worst in the country for long delays.

AirAdvisor, a flight compensation service, analyzed 2025 flight data to identify routes most likely to arrive at least three hours late.

The analysis ranked the Orlando International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport route No. 5 among the worst U.S. routes for severe delays.

According to AirAdvisor, 215 of 6,036 flights on the Orlando-to-Newark route arrived at least 180 minutes late in 2025. The analysis found the route had a severe delay rate of 3.56%, with an average long delay of 296 minutes.

That means when delays of at least three hours happened on that route, passengers waited nearly five hours on average.

The worst-ranked route in the analysis was McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Chicago O’Hare, where 4.52% of flights arrived at least three hours late.

Chicago O’Hare appeared in three of the five highest-risk routes, according to AirAdvisor.

AirAdvisor said the worst-performing routes often involved high-traffic hubs, weather-exposed corridors and limited rerouting options.

“A route consistently recording long delays is rarely random,” said Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor. “The data points to structural patterns like high-traffic hubs, weather-exposed corridors, and limited rerouting options.”

AirAdvisor said travelers can reduce risk by building in extra time, especially on high-risk routes. The company recommends at least two hours between connecting flights.

The analysis used AirAdvisor flight data from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025, and ranked routes based on the rate of arrivals delayed at least 180 minutes and the average length of those delays.

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