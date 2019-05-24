0 Orlando officer no longer facing manslaughter charges for 2018 fatal shooting, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police officer Anthony Wongshue is no longer facing manslaughter charges, according to court records.

Wongshue was indicted on May 15 on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting in 2018 at the Colonial Plaza, authorities said.

On May 7, 2018, Wongshue and Officer Juan Abreu shot Juan Alberto Silva, 32, in the parking lot of the shopping plaza near Bumby Avenue, police said.

Silva was an accomplice in a shoplifting bust at a Marshalls store in Orlando, police said.

Investigators said the officers were responding to a nearby crash when they were called for a reported shoplifting at the store.

The officers asked Silva to stop his van, but he drove away, and they shot him, police said.

The Fraternal Order of Police released the following statement:

"As members of the Orlando Police Department return from Washington D.C. where they honored Fallen Heroes from around the nation, the Fraternal Order of Police was saddened to hear of the recent charges placed against Master Police Ofﬁcer Anthony Wongshue. It is particularly disturbing because this matter had been looked into for the better part of a year without charges being ﬁled. During that time, Master Police Ofﬁcer Wongshue made himself fully available to the investigation.

The State Attorney released a statement Friday on the decision saying, “My office has reviewed all pertinent evidence in the case, weighed our options and has decided against prosecuting Officer Wongshue.”

According to a release, although a grand jury found probable cause to move forward and charge Wongshue, the State Attorney’s office found “it became apparent it would be incredibly difficult to obtain a conviction.”

#breakingnews Prosecutor ⁦⁦@SAAramisAyala⁩ will not prosecute officer anthony Wongshue. The decision coming today after a grand jury indicted him on manslaughter a few days ago. #wftv pic.twitter.com/njrsFYnhwg — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 24, 2019

#breaking. Charges have been dropped against an Orlando police officer just indicted a few days ago! #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 24, 2019

