Orlando officers handing out Christmas dinners to locals in need

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 800 Central Floridians in need will enjoy ready-to-cook holiday meals this Christmas courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.
Officers set up Friday to hand out more than 800 ready-to-cook turkey dinners to residents in need as part of its fourth annual Christmas Dinner From a Cop program.
In 2015 and 2016, the department said it handed out 500 meals. This year, officers said they were able to increase that amount, thanks to support from local businesses.
The meals will be handed out from 9 to 11 a.m. at OPD headquarters, located at 1250 W. South St.
Happening today, rain or shine! Please join us this morning for Holiday Dinner from a Cop. We have partnered with local business sponsors to provide over 800 ready to cook meals. While supplies last! pic.twitter.com/QFeu6MBDF9— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 21, 2018
