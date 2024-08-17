Orlando passes new restrictions on downtown nightclubs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando City Council has approved new restrictions on downtown nightclubs, including rules related to where they can be located and sidewalk usage.

Orlando City Commissioners voted unanimously to enact a 300-foot separation requirement — or the length of an average block — for proposed nightclubs in the city’s Downtown Entertainment Area on Aug. 12. The policy will go into effect on Sept. 21 and its approval does not immediately affect nightclubs operating in downtown, unless they seek to expand.

City leaders also unanimously passed a requirement that nightclubs apply for an annual permit for sidewalk usage. The ordinance went into effect upon approval and requires an application and fee of $250, proof of insurance and a scaled drawing or diagram showing the design of the outdoor queuing area will be.

