Orange County woman reunites with first responders who saved her life after car crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was reunited this week with the first responders that saved her life.

Just three months ago, Ashely Elliot was critically hurt in a car crash.

She stopped by Orange County Fire Station 67 on Monday to say thank you.

Watch: Florida public school coaches are now required to learn these life-saving skills

Firefighters said Elliot was losing an extensive amount of blood while still trapped inside her wrecked car.

They say she was given a blood transfusion at the crash site, drastically increasing her chance for survival.

Read: 9 Investigates helps woman with Down Syndrome get Social Security benefits restored

“I’m super happy that I am here today, and I’m super happy that they passed this program like two months before my accident because otherwise, I’m not sure I would even be here talking to you guys,” Elliot said.

The on-scene transfusion was possible thanks to a partnership with OneBlood.

Watch: Hurricane Charley devastated much of Central Florida 20 years ago

Similar programs are being implemented across the country.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group