Florida public school coaches are now required to learn these life-saving skills

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are new requirements this school year for coaches at Florida public schools.

Emergency physician says the new CPR, AED certification requirements will help save lives.

Will Benner, a JV basketball coach at Bishop Moore, has been around sports his whole life.

He spent years on the court playing and the past 11 years on the sideline as a coach.

Through and through the most rewarding part of it, isn’t the scoreboard at the end of the game, it’s the impact he can make along the way.

“It’s my responsibility to be there for the players, not only as our coach and as a mentor,” Benner said.

He knows parents will feel confident knowing he is now certified in CPR and first aid and knows how to use an AED.

“If I need to be the one to take first action, then I’ll do it,” Benner said.

A new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis requires all public school athletic coaches to receive this certification.

