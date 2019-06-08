  • Orlando police arrest man after 9-year-old niece's death at Millenia apartments

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man in Orlando was arrested Friday after the death of his 9-year-old niece inside an apartment complex in February.

    Officers said Bertholet Fify, 55, is charged with first-degree murder after Tayanah Jean Paul’s death was ruled a homicide by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

    Related Headlines

    Tayanah was found unresponsive inside her apartment on Millenia Boulevard on Feb. 27 and was transported to a hospital, where she died, police said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Officers said they responded to the apartment complex at 10:15 p.m. after reports of a “man down” call.

    Police have not said how Tayanah died.

    Fify was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail on Friday, officers said.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories