Orlando police arrest man after 9-year-old niece's death at Millenia apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man in Orlando was arrested Friday after the death of his 9-year-old niece inside an apartment complex in February.
Officers said Bertholet Fify, 55, is charged with first-degree murder after Tayanah Jean Paul’s death was ruled a homicide by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Tayanah was found unresponsive inside her apartment on Millenia Boulevard on Feb. 27 and was transported to a hospital, where she died, police said.
Officers said they responded to the apartment complex at 10:15 p.m. after reports of a “man down” call.
Police have not said how Tayanah died.
Fify was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail on Friday, officers said.
