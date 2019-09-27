Orlando police change department policy after arrest of 6-year-old at charter school

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the Orlando Police Department have now changed their policy after a 6-year-old girl was arrested from an Orlando charter school for having a temper tantrum.
The arrest has started an internal investigation that led to the suspension and eventual firing of the responding officer, Dennis Turner.
Officers previously described the policy of arresting young children as "murky," but Police Chief Rolón has since made it clear that only deputy chiefs can approve the arrest of someone under the age of 12.
The internal investigation into what happened at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy could take several months and will include interviews with officers who were involved.
Sources told Channel 9 that patrol officers were called to the school to transport two 6-year-olds and asked supervisors to advise them on the situation. One supervisor reportedly refused, and the second 6-year-old was not transported to the Juvenile Justice Center. The other 6-year-old, Kaia Rolle, was transported, according to officials.
The new revisions in policy also meant changes to officers who could be hired for off-duty jobs, including school resource officer. The policy now states: "Any charter school requesting an officer to work off duty at their school will now be managed by the school resource officer supervisor not through the traditional off duty program."
Officials with the National Association of School Resource Officers said that officers should not get involved with enforcing school rules and behavior issues.
