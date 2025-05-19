Orlando police chief to brief city leaders on Downtown safety strategies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando commissioners on Monday will revisit their discussion on safety in Downtown Orlando.

It comes as businesses continue to complain about restrictions they say forced some owners to close up shop.

At least a half dozen bars have shut down since a shooting that happened on Halloween night in 2024.

That mass shooting by a teenager, as people were out celebrating, made national news and further stained the Downtown’s already-damaged reputation.

Downtown recently gained more unwanted attention after an officer-involved shooting in April. Police said the incident, which was captured on video, started when a man fired a gun into the air on a crowded sidewalk.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith is expected to give a presentation Monday morning alongside one of the city’s senior leaders who has been overseeing the response to the violence, which has included the reopening of Orange Avenue to traffic in an effort to lessen the street party atmosphere.

Channel 9 will be there to hear their presentations and what city commissioners have to say afterward.

City leaders have been trying to thin out the number of nightclubs, add more parks, and try to make Downtown Orlando more appealing to daytime and early evening businesses.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. at Orlando City Hall.

Be sure to tune into Eyewitness News at Noon for an update on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group