Orlando police chief's brother seeks release from prison after sexual battery accusations

    By: Kevin Williams , Ty Russell

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The older brother of Orlando Police Chief John Mina is hoping to leave jail for the first time since his arrest in May.

    Edward Mina will be in an Orange County courtroom Thursday. Investigators said he molested a girl for three years, starting when she was 10 years old.

    Edward Mina’s public defender will ask a judge to set bond at $10,000. Mina was denied bond when he was arrested in May on charges of sexual battery and other charges.

    Mina said he is not guilty.

    Sources told Channel 9’s Shannon Butler in May that even though the suspect and the chief are brothers who live in the same area, they rarely see each other.

    “These are extremely serious and disturbing criminal allegations,” Chief Mina said at the time of his brother’s arrest. “At this time, I am most concerned with the welfare and privacy of the child involved, and won’t be making any further comment.”

    Nobody else from the family responded to Channel 9’s request for comment.

