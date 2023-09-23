Orlando police have more eyes on the city, thanks to the cloud

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

As of this writing, the feeds from 1,445 surveillance cameras throughout Orlando are instantly accessible by police — with businesses and residents able to contribute on-demand or real-time footage via a platform called Fusus.

“The FususCORE hardware device that citizens can connect to their home or business network enables a user’s camera system to instantly connect with the cloud to share relevant video with law enforcement,” said Chief Digital Officer Matt Garrepy of Orlando-based Solodev, a cloud technology expert who is not involved with the Orlando Police Department or Fusus.

In other words, with your permission, police can view the world through your surveillance cameras.

