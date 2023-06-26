Orlando Police identify woman fatally shot on S. Kirkman Road Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they have identified a 51-year-old woman who died after being found shot on Saturday.

Orlando police said they responded to the Metro Place Apartment on S. Kirkman Road around

5:25 p.m. to find Joan Foster wounded from her injuries.

According to a news release, Foster was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center by and later died due to the gunshot wounds.

Investigators said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

They will provide more information as soon as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300. You can also contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-8477.

