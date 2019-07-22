Woman shot in head at Windsor Cove apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car at Windsor Cove apartments Monday afternoon, according to Orlando police.
The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the apartment complex on Mercy Drive.
Three people were sitting in a parked car at the complex when an unknown number of men approached the car and fired eight rounds into it, hitting the driver in the head, police said.
Skywitness video shows at least six patrol cars cordoning off a section of the apartment complex.
Police are searching for the suspects.
This is a developing story.
Crime scene investigators just pulled into Windsor cove where there is a reported shooting of a woman. #wftv pic.twitter.com/UiwjrGsN0Y— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) July 22, 2019
