Missing 3-year-old with autism found safe by Orlando Police

ORLANDO, Fla. — UPDATE 3:05 PM

David has been found safe by Orlando Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 3-year-old boy with autism.

David A. Munoz was last seen around the 6000 block of Augusta National Drive earlier today.

David is non-verbal, does not respond to his name, and was last seen wearing blue and gray Nike shorts.

If you have seen David or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Orlando Police Department immediately.

