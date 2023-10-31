Orlando police looking for suspect involved in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a person was critically injured Monday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex near The Mall at Millenia.

Police said they received the call around 4 p.m. to The Villages on Millenia apartments on Millenia Boulevard, where they discovered a person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-3477.

