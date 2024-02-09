Orlando police search for gunman after person shot during road rage shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot in what Orlando police are calling a road rage shooting.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday near Lake Underhill Road and Mercado Avenue.

Police said a man on a motorcycle pulled up next to a man driving a sedan and shot into his car.

Officers said the victim was shot in the arm.

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital.

Police have not shared a description of the gunman or what led up to the shooting.

