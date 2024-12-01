UPDATE: Woman with dementia reported missing in Orlando found safe, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department issued an alert Saturday night for a woman who was reported missing.

7:45 p.m. update:

Orlando police issued an update Saturday night confirming a woman who was reported missing has been found and is safe.

Officer said she is in good health.

Original report:

Police said 76-year-old Sylvia Wallace was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Colonial Drive and Edgewater Drive.

Officers said Wallace has been diagnosed with dementia, which may impact her ability to communicate or find her way home.

She was last seen wearing a teal hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and slippers.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

