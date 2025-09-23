Orlando police seek help to ID suspects in Pride flag theft

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and criminal mischief on Briercliff Drive in the Delaney Park neighborhood.

On September 12, a homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera captured two individuals jumping over a fence, hurriedly approaching the porch, and removing a Pride flag from its pole before fleeing.

The police have made the footage public hoping that someone can identify the suspects. The theft of the Pride flag has caused concern in the community, although the motive for the act is still unknown.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is urged to contact Detective Denise Conroy at 321-235-5300.

Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group