Orlando police want to help you get shredded on May 18

ORLANDO, Fla. — If sensitive documents are piling up at home, here’s your chance to safely get rid of them.

Orlando Police Department will host an upcoming Community Shred Event that will not only help you declutter, but give you peace of mind.

On Saturday, May 18, OPD encourages residents to bring outdated documents, sensitive papers, and old files for secure, on-site shredding.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rosemont Elementary School, located at:

4650 Point Look Out Road, Orlando, Florida, 32808

Police remind residents that safe disposal of personal information helps fight consumer fraud and identity theft that put people and communities at risk.

SHRED EVENT: Join us for our Community Shred Event happening on Saturday, May 18. Bring all your outdated documents, sensitive papers, and old files for secure shredding right on-site! pic.twitter.com/7ZkD78RoNI — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 8, 2024

