Orlando Pride in a must win situation Sunday against Houston Dash

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride will play their final game of the 2023 regular season on Sunday at Exploria Stadium when they take on the Houston Dash at 5:00 p.m.

The Pride currently sits in seventh place (28 pts), tied with Angel City FC and one spot out of the playoffs behind OL Reign (29 pts).

Orlando is coming off a 3-2 defeat against Racing Louisville FC on Oct. 6.

Losing those three points last week makes this a must win game on Sunday.

The Pride have to win to make the playoffs, but they will need help from the Chicago Red Stars, who are playing OL Reign.

With a Red Stars win or draw and a Pride win, the Pride would overtake the OL Reign for the final spot.

However, the Pride would also need Angel City FC and Racing Lousiville FC to lose or draw this weekend.

The Pride holds the tiebreaker against Angel City FC in goal differential.

Louisville could take that final playoff spot with a win and the Pride or OL Reign not earning any points in the final games.

The NWSL decision day will be exciting, with all games starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

You can still get tickets to Sunday’s game at Exploria Stadium by visiting the Orlando Pride site.

