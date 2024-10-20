Orlando Pride travels to Jersey for their final road match against NJ/NY Gotham FC

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride are coming off their first season loss against the Portland Thorns last Saturday.

The Pride now have their sights on finishing the regular season with a win in New Jersey and returning home for the final home regular season game against Seattle Reign on Nov. 9.

Don’t expect head Coach Seb Hines to continue with the same lineup against the Thorns, where many regular starters were on the bench for much of the game.

“It’s always a tough place to come play, regardless of the form of Portland. It [the Pride lineup] was a different team to what everyone’s seen in recent games. We decided to make changes. That was justified by the efforts of what other players have done throughout the season, and it was also an opportunity to give players a chance to go out and express themselves and get on the field,” said Head Coach Seb Hines after last week’s loss.

Gotham FC is coming off a 2-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars last weekend

Gotham FC is currently sitting in third place, tied on points with second-place Washington Spirit, and with a win and Spirit loss, they have the chance to jump as high as second.

Gotham FC will have a lot of emotion going into Sunday’s game.

It is the team’s last home game of the season and fan appreciation night.

They will also celebrate Kelly O’Hara on Sunday after O’Hara announced her retirement earlier this season.

Today’s match will kick off at 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

