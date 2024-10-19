Brightline celebrates in ‘Swiftie’ style for fans headed to Taylor Swift’s Miami shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans celebrated their favorite performer in style during a special train ride from Orlando to Miami.

The Brightline Orlando Station was transformed Friday to welcome “Swifties” headed to South Florida Swift’s performances at Hard Rock Stadium.

Brightline hosted a special “sing-along” Taylor Swift-themed train for fans traveling to her concerts.

From a colorful backdrop to photo-ops, it was the perfect place for hundreds of locals to start their weekend.

This was Brightline’s first sing-along train, which was sold out for Friday.

“The trip doesn’t begin when you get there. The trip begins when you step foot in our station and our train and we want to deliver an amazing experience every time,” said Barbara Drahl with Brightline.

Friday night was the first of three Taylor Swift concerts in Miami.

