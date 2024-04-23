Orlando Puerto Rican organization holds golf tournament in honor of former president

ORLANDO, Fla. — Organizers held a golf tournament on Monday ahead of the Puerto Rican Parade in Orlando.

About 60 players participated in the tournament at Rosen Shingle Creek, which is more than last year.

The event honors the organization’s former president, Mike Moreno, who has passed away.

Moreno wanted to organize a golf tournament to celebrate Central Florida’s Puerto Rican community.

Read: ‘The right thing to do’: Puerto Ricans in Central Florida fight for SNAP benefits

His children organized the event in his memory.

The golf tournament serves another purpose as well.

“It’s also a moment to get together with businesses (and) with community representatives,” said Ralph Morales, chairperson of the Florida Puerto Rican Parade.

Read: Osceola County officials head to high school to “get out the vote”

The tournament raised money for a scholarship program and the National Kidney Foundation.

The parade will be this Saturday.

You can join Channel 9 along the parade route for another year of floats and live performances.

Our live coverage starts Saturday at 11 a.m. on Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group