Orlando radio station Power 95.3 F.M. announces new format

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cox Media Group Orlando today announced that Power 95.3 F.M., WPYO will change its music format from hip hop to today’s top hits from popular genres.
“Cox Media Group Orlando’s has an unmatched footprint in Central Florida because we focus on our audience,” said CMG Orlando Market Vice President Paul Curran. “Our listeners told us they wanted a new hits station, and we are excited to provide them with Orlando’s new, No. 1 choice for all the hits.”
The new format will feature today’s top artists including, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Cardi B and Selena Gomez. The station will also give listeners 2-hour COMMERCIAL FREE music 3 times a day, weekdays at 11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
“The evolution of Power 95.3 fortifies our Orlando Radio portfolio and strengthens CMG’s national footprint of best-in-class brands,” said Tim Clarke, VP of Audience and Content for CMG Radio. “I am truly excited for listeners in Orlando to have a new premium option for music and pop culture content.”
