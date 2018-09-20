0 Orlando residents voice concern over new gun store

ORLANDO, Fla. - About 100 residents filled the L. Claudia Allen Senior Center Wednesday evening to voice their concern about a new gun store that opened earlier this month near Orlando's Washington Shores neighborhood.

B&H Police Supply, which has a store in Merritt Island, opened a second location two weeks ago at South Goldwyn Avenue and Orange Center Boulevard.

The store's website said it only sells guns to law enforcement officers and members of the military, but some residents said they are concerned that the store could be targeted by burglars.

State Rep. Bruce Antone and Orlando City Commissioner Sam Ings told residents there is nothing they can do about the store, because state law prohibits municipalities from regulating firearm sales.

"If you try to do it, you'll be subject to penalties," said Mike Rhodes, the city's deputy director of economic development.

Orlando police Deputy Chief Robert Anzueto tried to ease residents' minds.

"It is very secure," he said. "They have an elaborate alarm system. They have an elaborate camera system."

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill expressed skepticism.

"They're going to figure out a way -- if they have to go underground and come up through the foundation to get those guns," she said.

Hill called on potential customers to boycott the store.

"If they don't have a consumer, they will go," she said.

One resident said protests might be necessary to change the state law.

"We're in here talking, but we need to be protesting," she said.

Channel 9's Megan Cruz tried to contact the store's owner for comment, but she has not yet heard back.

© 2018 Cox Media Group. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

The crowd cheered when one resident said it’s unacceptable to say there’s nothing we can do. That resident suggested that law enforcement boycott the store (the gun store only sells to law enforcement/military members). @WFTV #WFTV #Orlando pic.twitter.com/QtclcUgQLc — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) September 19, 2018

