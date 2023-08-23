Orlando Sanford International Airport sues Orlando International Airport over name dispute

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Sanford International Airport has filed a lawsuit against Orlando International Airport regarding a multiyear name/trademark fight that was decided earlier this year.

The Sanford airport, the plaintiff, on Aug. 16 filed the dispute in the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida Orlando Division, asking the courts to determine that its name and logos are not infringing on Orlando International Airport’s name and trademarks and also to do away with a decision from a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board earlier this year — which sided with the Orlando airport that the name caused confusion.

Orlando International Airport raised its concerns about the name of the Sanford airport in a 2017 dispute with the trademark office.

