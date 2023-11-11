Orlando Science Center honors Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. — Veterans Day is Saturday, and the Orlando Science Center will host a wreath-laying ceremony to honor those who served.
It will be at the Red Tails Monument in Loch Haven Park at 11 a.m.
There will also be a moment of silence and a bugler who will play “Taps.”
Orlando organization Vision of Flight worked with OSC to build the monument in 2013 and collaborates yearly to honor veterans.
The monument also represents the Red Tail Pilots of the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II, who fought through racial discrimination and adversity.
Lockheed Martin helped sponsor the event as a show of appreciation for the men and women who protect our nation.
Attending the ceremony is free, but entrance into the center requires tickets. Veterans and active military personnel who show their military ID can receive 50% off admission through Nov. 19.
