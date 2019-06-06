Orlando Science Center placed on lockdown

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Science Center was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning because of nearby police activity, a museum spokesman said.
"Since we have camp and custody of children, we are keeping the kids inside today until we get an all-clear from the police," the spokesman said.
Channel 9 has contacted the Orlando Police Department to ask what the police activity is concerning.
No other details were given.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
