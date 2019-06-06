  • Orlando Science Center placed on lockdown

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Science Center was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning because of nearby police activity, a museum spokesman said.

    "Since we have camp and custody of children, we are keeping the kids inside today until we get an all-clear from the police," the spokesman said.

    Related Headlines

    Watch: Guantanamo Bay: Orlando Science Center takes its show on the road

    Channel 9 has contacted the Orlando Police Department to ask what the police activity is concerning.

    No other details were given.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories