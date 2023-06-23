Orlando smoke shop owner arrested after selling cannabis to minors near school, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando smoke shop owner is facing charges for allegedly selling cannabis to minors near a local school.

Investigators said they served a search warrant at the One Love Smoke Shop on Curry Ford Road after receiving a complaint.

Officers said they confiscated five pounds of cannabis, 15 pounds of cannabis edibles, synthetic cannabis and a stolen gun.

Police said the store’s owner is charged with the sale of cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school.

