Orlando, Tampa Fringe ask governor to restore art funding after veto

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando Arts and Theatre group is fighting back against Gov. Ron DeSantis after he vetoed $32 million in art funding.

When asked why he did it, the governor specifically said it was inappropriate for tax dollars to go to the Fringe Festival, calling it a “sexual festival.”

Leaders are asking the governor to restore Florida art grants.

In the letter, Fringe Festival leaders said they would sacrifice the funds they were supposed to receive this year so hundreds of arts organizations don’t miss out on funding.

The organization also said the Governor “completely misunderstood” what the organization stands for.

“It was clear that he has never been to the Fringe, or any Fringe,” said Tempestt Halstead, Orlando Fringe Festival director. Fringe prides itself of artists freedom of expression, allowing them to create art without censorship.

They have had a variety of programs, such as Shakespeare, comedy shows, and even shows for kids.

The festivals do have adult content; however, Halstead says there are warnings.

“We’re very careful in the way that we do age ratings and restrictions on that, and we let our audiences decide whether or not they want to consume that kind of material,” Halstead said.

The festivals were expected to receive about $78,000 in funding, which is .002 percent of the $32 million DeSantis cut in art funding.

Despite the group’s disagreement with the governor, Halstead says they’re proposing giving up their grant for this year so that 600 other arts organizations can receive the vital funding.

“So if we are the direct reason why take us out of it, we don’t want that on our shoulders. We, as an organization, are very community minded, and it definitely follows our mission of supporting artists, not just in our festival, but in the entire state of Florida,” Halstead said.

When asked what the takeaway would be if DeSantis doesn’t take action after the open letter, Fringe Executive Director Scott Galbraith said, “I believe it devalues the argument that it was all about the Fringe.”

Fringe leaders invited the Governor to check their programs in person.

We asked the Governor’s Office Thursday if DeSantis had any comments on this letter. The office responded, referring to his previous statement about the nonprofit.

