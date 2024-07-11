‘Insidious’ gives a fright at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new experience is coming to Universal Studios Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights this year.

The theme park said it’s inspired by the supernatural horror film “Insidious.”

Guests can explore the house, which features the newest movie in the franchise, “Insidious: The Further.”

It will bring a “terrifying realm of darkness” to the park’s iconic Halloween event.

“Insidious” tells the story of a family haunted by evil supernatural forces after their son slips into a coma.

Get your heart racing as you are transported into the setting of “The Further,” a dimension where ghosts and demons lurk.

Fans can see the red door, the Red-Faced Demon, KeyFace, the Bride in Black and the spirit of the Man Who Can’t Breathe.

The terrifying journey begins Aug. 30 at Universal Orlando Resort and Sept. 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Event tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.

Fans can also purchase merchandise for Halloween Horror Nights here, including a t-shirt and candle inspired by the “Insidious: The Further” haunted house.

