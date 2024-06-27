Universal Orlando calls the Ghostbusters for upcoming Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters!”

The iconic ghost hunters and monsters will descend on this year’s Universal Orlando Halloween festivities with a new threat.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will have haunted houses inspired by the newest film in the franchise, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

The Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort houses will feature new characters, creatures, and ghosts from the classic film franchise.

Guests will team up with the Ghostbusters to protect New York City from a spirit threatening the Second Ice Age.

As they walk through the haunted houses, fans will have a supernatural experience visiting Ray’s Occult Books shop, the Ghostbuster’s lab, to the New York City sewer system.

It will debut at Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, Aug. 30, and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, Sep. 5.

