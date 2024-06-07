Universal teases ‘A Quiet Place’ haunted house for upcoming Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal has revealed a new haunted house for its upcoming Halloween Horror Nights.

It’s based on some popular movies.

The company released a teaser video for a house based on the horror film “A Quiet Place.”

Universal says the house will embrace a unique sound design.

And for the first time ever, performers will incorporate American Sign Language into their scares.

Halloween Horror Nights runs Aug. 30 through Nov. 3.

