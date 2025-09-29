Orlando team wins first Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster competition

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Orlando-based team NFT Boombox claimed the top prize at the first Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster event held in the U.S.

NFT Boombox won first place for both “most creative tandem Bicycle Entry’ and ‘Most Creative Build,’ securing the top overall prize in the competition.

The team attributes their success to the extensive time spent practicing.

“It’s pretty high up there,” said co-winner Jensin Holmgren. “This and graduating college are right next to each other. I have to say, this is the ultimate, ‘dad lore.’ Ten years from now, when I have kids, I’ll be telling them this story all the time.”

“I think the countless hours we spent practicing on that bike really paid off,” co-winner Joey Iorio said. “I gave him full control to do whatever he wanted. That’s why I told him – I only need one hand to hold a GoPro and one hand to hold on to him. That’s all I need.”

Thirty teams competed on themed tandem bicycles that ran on a rollercoaster-themed track above Cranes Roost Lake on Saturday. More than 40,000 spectators were there.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group