Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster makes Altamonte Springs an exciting obstacle course

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — This weekend, Red Bull turned Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs into an exciting obstacle course, attracting thousands of spectators.

The Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster event brought together teams riding two-wheel tandem bikes as they carefully navigated a thrilling 300-foot course filled with ramps and drops over water.

Everyone’s creativity, style and how far they traveled were celebrated and judged, making it a fun and lively competition.

Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster (Josh Salazar/Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster)

Jason Siegel, President and CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, emphasizes the event’s positive impact on the local economy and tourism. The free event began at 10 a.m. and offered food trucks, live shows and family activities for a day of fun.

Orlando Magic legend Dwight Howard joined the celebrity judging panel, adding extra star power to the event, along with support from the Seminole County Fire Department, who attended.

With over 30,000 attendees expected, the event showcases Central Florida’s vibrant sports and entertainment scene.

Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster (Josh Salazar/Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster)

The Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster event will offer a unique blend of extreme sports and family fun, highlighting the dynamic culture of Central Florida.

