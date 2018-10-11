0 Orlando to 'Come Out With Pride' this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Come Out With Pride, Orlando's annual LGBTQ+ celebration, will bring colorful celebrations to Central Florida this weekend.

Unlike many cities that hold Pride festivities in June, organizers say Orlando's celebration is meant to align with National Gay and Lesbian History Month and National Coming Out Day, which falls each year on Oct. 11.



The festivities started Monday with the Drag Race 5K, followed by other festivities this week like film screenings.

The big events will unfold over the weekend in downtown Orlando. Here is a look at when and where the big Come Out With Pride events are being held:

Friday, Oct. 12 - Block Party

The weekend starts with a Block Party at Stonewall Bar near Camping World Stadium. Live performances, four DJs, and more. The party starts at 7 p.m.

Organizers are also hosting a Pride Friday party at Parliament House featuring Detox from RuPaul's Drag Race, which starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Saturday starts with Big Gay Brunch: The Party Before the Parade. With bottomless mimosas, a Bloody Mary bar and food from Seasons 52. The brunch starts at noon at The Abbey.

Then... the big event. The Come Out With Pride Festival starts at noon at Lake Eola Park. With live entertainment, food, a marketplace and a kids zone, there's plenty to do before the parade starts.

The Most Colorful Parade steps off at 4 p.m. with a one-mile route around Lake Eola. The grand marshall is Carson Kressley from RuPaul's Drag Race.

After the parade is the Pride Rally at 6 p.m., more live entertainment, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

In preparation of Saturday's festivities, many streets around Lake Eola will start closing Friday night and won't reopen until after Saturday's festival.

After the festival, the party continues with two Pride After Parties. Parliament House will host parade grand marshal Carson Kressley, while Stonewall hosts stars from the hit FX show "Pose."

Sunday, Oct. 14

Still have some party left in you after all that fun on Saturday? Of course you do! Sunday Funday festivities include the​​ Recovery Brunch at Celine Orlando on S. Magnolia Avenue near Lake Eola. The fun starts at 11 a.m.

To read all the details for this weekend's Come Out With Pride festivities, click or tap here.

