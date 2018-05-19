Orlando to host the 2022 Special Olympics USA games at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is set to host the Special Olympics USA Games in 2022 at Walt Disney World.
The event will feature more than 4,000 athletes competing between June 5-10 at the Wide World of Sports facility on Disney property.
"On behalf of Special Olympics Florida and our 46,000 athletes, I'm honored and humbled to announce that we have been selected to host the 2022 games!” said Joe Dzaluk.
Organizers said the event will bring in 10,000 volunteers, 1,500 coaches and 75,000 fans from all across the county.
For the first time, an invitation will be extended to Special Olympics programs in the Caribbean to also participate in the games.
This is not the first time the Wild World of Sports venue has hosted a large-scale competition for disabled athletes.
In 2016, Disney hosted the Invictus Games at the venue.
