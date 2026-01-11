Boat crew carries out rescue after 24-foot boat capsizes on Banana River

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral boat crew rescued a person after their 24-foot boat capsized on the Banana River near Kelly Park.

Officials say the rescue started when a Good Samaritan alerted the Coast Guard at noon via VHF-FM channel 16 about a capsized vessel with one person. The Coast Guard responded quickly, rescuing the individual and taking him to Kelly Park Boat Ramp. No medical issues were reported.

Lt. Michelle Goebel, the Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator, commended the boat crew for their swift assistance. “The boat crew did an excellent job responding quickly and safely assisting the boater to shore, thanks to timely communication from a good Samaritan,” she said.

The vessel’s owner is expected to coordinate its salvage post-incident.

