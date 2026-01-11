Driver found in bushes after I-95 semi-truck crash, passenger seriously injured

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A crash involving a Toyota Corolla and a semi-truck occurred early this morning on I-95, resulting in serious injuries to a passenger. Charges against the Corolla driver are pending as the investigation remains active.

Preliminary reports say that a 23-year-old male passenger in the Toyota Corolla was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Corolla, a male found in the bushes, is also hospitalized and will receive treatment.

The semi-truck in the crash is driven by a 60-year-old man who was not injured. Witnesses said the Toyota Corolla hit the truck under uncertain circumstances, leading to an immediate investigation by local authorities.

Authorities reported that the passenger from the Corolla was also transported with serious injuries and was receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, with officials gathering more details to determine the cause of the collision.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group