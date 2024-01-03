Orlando VA embraces new innovative therapy, Esketamine, for treating depression in veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando VA Healthcare System is using a new kind of therapy to provide mental health treatment for some veterans for whom traditional treatment isn’t effective.

The treatment, Esketamine, highlights the OVAHCS’s dedication to finding innovative solutions to mental health challenges faced by veterans.

Esketamine is a dissociative hallucinogen drug used as a general anesthetic and as an antidepressant for treatment of depression.

In March 2019, the VA announced that healthcare providers will now be able to offer the newly approved Esketamine nasal spray, marketed as Spravato, for treatment-resistant depression.

Retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major Edgardo Rosa, who suffered from severe depression and PTSD, and wasn’t responding to traditional treatments began Esketamine treatment which proved to be a turning point in his battle against mental illness.

“Despite trying every treatment available, I saw no long-term results,” Rosa said. “Although I was hesitant about its effectiveness, I decided to try it in March 2023. To my surprise, I noticed a difference, immediately.”

Dr. Roopa Chavda, a clinical psychiatrist, observed and assessed a positive trend in Rosa’s depression scores throughout their treatment, indicating a substantial reduction in depression.

Chavda reported that scores of veterans utilizing the treatment have improved from severe levels to remission status, leading to increased motivation to engage in social and educational activities.

“Coping with anniversaries of traumatic events from combat can be a challenging experience,” Chavda said. “While it may not be a cure, this tool can provide much-needed support and helps you to better manage those difficult days.”

“The treatment I received changed my life and was very easy to manage. The staff was exceptional, and I still get regular check-ups to ensure I’m still progressing,” said Rosa.

“The first time you see someone smile or hear them laugh, it’s a truly rewarding experience,” Chavda added.

“While maintenance treatments are available, I haven’t needed them yet,” said Rosa. “The committed staff are confident in the effectiveness of the treatment that I have received, and I am a perfect example of its success.”

Veterans interested in the Esketamine treatment can ask for a referral from their mental health provider. For additional information, call: 407-631-4762.

