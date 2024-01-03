Senior citizens can now get a free senior pet at Seminole County Animal Services

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is offering free senior pets to senior citizens.

Pets that are older than six are free for adoption to citizens who are above the age of 60.

The newly launched program started this month to help senior citizens rediscover the joy of having a pet in their lives.

According to Seminole County Animal Services, there are numerous benefits for someone to have an animal in their life including:

Companion Animals Lower Blood Pressure: According to a scientific statement from the American Heart Association, people with pets had significantly lower resting baseline heart rates and blood pressure.

Seniors Become More Active: Harvard Medical School equates dog ownership with physical fitness as seniors with companion animals go for more walks and are generally more active than those without pets

Having a Routine: Seniors take good care of their companion animals and better care of themselves when they care for a pet, because it gives them a routine and purpose

Less Depression: Studies show that companion animals may reduce depression and loneliness in older adults, especially those who are homebound and socially isolated.



