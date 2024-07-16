Orlando VA to host town hall meeting Tuesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Local veterans can learn more about accessing their health benefits during a town hall meeting on Tuesday.

The session will start at 3 p.m. at the VA Medical Center located in Lake Nona.

Services available will include VA health care enrollment, eligibility, benefits, and claims assistance.

Space is limited, and reservations are needed to attend.

More information on how to register for the event can be found here.

