Orlando VA hosts pride month celebration for LGBTQ+ veterans, staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Staff at the Orlando VA Healthcare System hosted their 14th annual Pride Month celebration Friday.

The inclusive event featured live performances, refreshments, and access to a wide range of resources from community organizations and VA programs.

Orlando VA LGBTQ Veteran Care Coordinator Keri Griffin says the agency didn’t even have an office for LGBTQ programs 14 years ago, despite having such offices for other populations.

At the first annual Pride Month celebration in 2010, Griffin says there were only two tables.

This year, she says they had 55 tables representing organizations interested in showing their support for LGBTQ veterans, VA employees, and their loved ones.

Griffin says it’s important for veterans in the LGBTQ community to know that the Orlando VA is a safe space to get the care they need.

“Our motto is we serve all who served,” Griffin said. “That includes our LGBTQ veterans that served, many times under ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ but now that that’s been repealed, they can openly be themselves.”

Griffin notes that, as an entity of the federal government rather than the state, the Orlando VA is able to provide gender-affirming care like hormone and speech therapy, prosthetics, and LGBTQ support groups.

“It’s important for LGBTQ individuals to know that there are programs here, organizations in our community that support them, that they’re safe places,” Griffin said. “Sometimes people don’t know if they can walk into a door and they’re going to be treated with kindness, dignity, and respect, so knowing who those people are that are willing to come out and celebrate with us and say hey, we’re safe people...that’s important for people to know.”

Griffins says there are now LGBTQ coordinators in every Veterans Affairs facility in the country.

For more information about the Orlando VA’s LGBTQ Veteran care office, including how to connect with a care coordinator, click here.

