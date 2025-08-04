Orlando woman accused of unlicensed laser treatment that left patient disfigured

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say she performed a medical procedure without a license.

Investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela Pereira is charged with 20 felonies after a patient suffered severe burns from a laser treatment.

Detectives said Pereira is licensed to practice medicine in Florida and performed a laser treatment on a woman in 2024.

According to court records, the procedure resulted in burns and necrosis on the woman’s chin.

According to the investigation, Pereira presented herself as medically licensed and administered the laser treatment, which requires a prescription from a licensed physician.

Investigators said the treatment caused a blister and necrosis due to the laser being left on the woman’s chin for too long.

Detectives said Pereira saw the woman eight more times between April 22 and May 3, 2024, in an attempt to treat the damage caused.

During these visits, Pereira continued to pose as a medically trained professional, according to a report.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group